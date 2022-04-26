Faitha Nestor Flanagan, age 97 years, a former resident of Parsons, W.Va. and Danville, Md., and more recently a resident of Thomas, W.Va. departed this life Tuesday afternoon, April 19, 2022 at Cortland Acres in Thomas, W.Va. with her loving granddaughter at her side.

She was born on December 18, 1924, in Leadmine, W.Va., a daughter of the late Schley and Dove Lipscomb Nestor. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard G. Flanagan, daughter Paris Wooddell and husband Don, son-in-law Jerry Sturm and wife Barbara. She is survived by son Gordon Lee “Bud” Flanagan (Elsie) of Oberlin, OH; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Scott) Lancaster and Jerry H. Sturm of Porterwood, W.Va., Lee (Jane) Flanagan of La Grange, OH, Jim (Gerri) Flanagan of Grafton, OH, and David (Rebecca) Flanagan of Wellington, OH; nine great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

Faitha was an adventurous child. She told stories of growing up on the family farm, attending elementary school in Leadmine, and going to church with her grandfather. She loved the Lord from an early age and never departed from her faith. She spoke of moving to Danville, Md. with her mother and grandparents where she became a lifetime member of the Brethren Church. She graduated from Bruce High School in Westernport and worked at the Celanese Corporation. She was an exceptional seamstress and was asked to model clothing for local stores in Cumberland.

On December 30, 1942 she married the love of her life. He went off to war and she continued to work saving enough money to complete construction on a new home before he returned. The couple raised two children in the home for several years and later moved to W.Va. to farm raising both poultry and dairy cattle eventually moving to Parsons where she worked as a clerk in Lambert’s Grocery and Corrick’s furniture store. Later returning to Md., she was employed and retired from Abe’s Jewelry in Cumberland. She loved and was exceptional at designing and creating jewelry. After retirement she was certified as a CNA and cared for elderly family and friends.

After the death of her husband, Faitha and her mother once again returned to Parsons. After her mother’s passing she moved to Tucker Manor and later to Cortland Acres Nursing Home where she spent her final years. She continued to enjoy visiting with family and friends especially her beloved great-great granddaughter Annabeth.

The family received friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons, WV on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. Mrs. Flanagan was then be moved to the Danville Covenant Brethren Church at Danville, MD., where friends called on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 10 until 11 a.m., the funeral hour. The Reverend E.J. Pifer officiated and interment followed at the Waxler Cemetery at Danville, MD. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Faitha Nestor Flanagan. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com