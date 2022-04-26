Rodney Allen Watring, 69, of Hedgesville, WV, departed this world Monday, April 18, 2022.

Born November 9, 1952, in Philippi, WV, he was the son of the late Elmer Hubert Watring, Sr., and Betty Lou Mayles Watring.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Linda Cheryl Walters Watring; one son, Mark A. Watring; a daughter, Lori A. Watring; and one granddaughter, Destiny J. Watring; two brothers, Edward M. Watring (Pat) and Hubert E. Watring, Jr., (Sandy); one sister-in-law, Karen D. Deaner (Alan), along with Rodney’s mother-in-law, Ruby Madeline Walters Powell; nieces and nephews Kim Wilder, Tom Watring, Hube Watring, Joe Watring, Susan Watring, and Keith Deaner; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by a nephew, Edgar Watring.

Memorial service was held 11 a.m., Saturday, April 23 at Independent Bible Church, 2306 Hedgesville Rd., Martinsburg, WV 25403. Interment is private and will take place prior to his memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Independent Bible Church Missions Fund or Hospice of the Eastern Panhandle.

Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.

