Frankie William Bible, 72, of Davis, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. Born on April 1, 1950, in Parsons, he was the son of the late Gerald P. and Myrtle L. (Mallow) Bible.

He was a coal miner, specializing in mechanics and electrical work and retired after 30 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War and was very proud of his service. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing and spending time with his “Granddogs”.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bonnie (Friend) Bible; a son, Scott Bible of Davis; two daughters, Jennifer Bible of Davis and Dawn Stemple and husband Shawn of Aurora; three brothers, Melvin Bible of Penn Run, PA, Kenneth Bible and wife Beverly of Franklin and David Bible and wife Debbie of Davis; two sisters, Arlena Seipel of Lancaster, OH and Lyla Bradle and husband Harold of Lampasses, TX; a brother-in-law, Joe Pregent of Lancaster, OH; numerous nieces and nephews; and his “Granddogs”, Buddy, Ace, Jasmine, Zeke, Sparky, Koda, Timco and Dexter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother; four sisters, Catherine Bible, Lois Bible, Shelva Pregant, and Shirley Roy; a sister-in-law, Jean Bible; and two brothers-in-law, Jim Seipel and Kenneth Roy.

Friends were received at the Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home, 567 Thomas Ave, Davis on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., funeral service was held in the funeral home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11 a.m Interment, with military honors, followed in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Thomas.

Memorials may be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or on their website, www.stjude.org.