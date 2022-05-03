John Junior Davis, 87, a resident of Hambleton, passed from this life Thursday April 28, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown after a short illness. Mr. Davis was born Sunday, December 2, 1934 at Elk the son of John William Davis and Ethel Vanscoy Davis. On July 7, 1956 at Red House, MD he married the love of his life the former Clara M. “Peggy” Roy Davis, who preceded him in death June 16, 2018. They had celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Also left cherishing John’s memory are two sons William Ray “Bill” Davis (and Paula), John Stephen Davis (and Rosemarie) both of Hambleton, WV. Four grandchildren Justin K. Davis (and Alycia Kline) of Montrose, WV, Ashley M. Davis (and Darryl Johnson) of Cambridge, MA. Jacey R. Davis, and Liam H. Davis, of Parsons WV. Two great granddaughters Jolene Davis, and Lilly Davis of Montrose, WV. Five sisters Rosalea Knotts, Leah Booth, Sharon Hinkle, Kay (and Homer) Carr, all of Hambleton, WV and Fay (and Billy) Carr of Hendricks, WV One Brother- in-law Jessie (Stub) Roy of Elkins, WV and two Sister-in-law’s Alicia Davis of El Paso, TX and Ida Mae Cross of Glen Burnie, MD. Two special nieces Pamela Sue Roy Sexton (and Marlin), of Parsons, WV, Patricia Ann Kyle Heeren (and Donald) of Ft. Wayne, IN. One special nephew D. Scott Roy (and Jena) of Kerens, as well as numerous loved and cherished family, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a grandson Jarrett Blaine Davis in 2003, two brothers Robert Lewis Davis and Denver Lee Davis, two infant sisters Juanita and Patty Davis.

He attended the Mill Run School and Bretz School. He worked for Penn Line, Snap Pittman, Parsons Tannery, and Laurel Run Mining Company

He enjoyed attending Riverview Chapel Church with his wife before she passed. He enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fly fishing.

The family received friends at the Hostetler Funeral Home in Parsons on Monday from 6 until 8 p.m. Funeral services were held from the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. The Reverend James Snyder officiated, and interment followed at Bright’s Chapel Cemetery, Dry Fork. The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of contributions to: The Hendricks United Methodist Women, PO Box 157, Hendricks, WV 26271. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for John Junior Davis. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.