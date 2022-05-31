September 8, 1945 – May 20, 2022

Gaylon J. Hill, 76, of Idaho Falls, ID, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022, surrounded by family at his son’s residence in Berkshire, New York.

Hill was born on September 8, 1945, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to parents Kermit George Hill and Edna Rose Clifford. He spent his childhood summers working on his Uncle Jim’s farm on the outskirts of Rigby, Idaho. He was a bright student and even had the opportunity to pursue an education beyond high school. Instead of school, his strong belief in destiny brought him to Denver, Colorado where he met his first wife Karol, and had his first son, Daniel. After some time in Colorado, he returned to Idaho Falls where he met his second wife Joyce. They married soon after, bought a house on Lincoln Drive, and adopted a son, Brian. With his family complete, he began work at Bingham Mechanical as a union welder and foreman in addition to his time working at the DOE site. In 1980, Gaylon accepted a job as a Project Superintendent with JA Jones and moved himself and his family to Washington State where they lived for a short period. This would not be the first move for Gaylon who often found himself moving around the country, depending on what project he was a part of. In 1992, Hill who had taken a job on Mount Storm in Davis, West Virginia, met his third and final wife Joann, where they lived out their days until her eventual death in 2022. While in Davis, he became mayor of the town, helped his wife Joann with her own trucking business, and together, they ran a bed and breakfast out of their home on 4th Street. Eventually, Hill returned to work where his travels took him to places like Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and Eastern China. Upon his return to Davis, he finally retired after many years in the construction industry. After retirement, he pursued his passions in life of hunting, fishing, and spending time with his sons and grandchildren.

Gaylon is survived by his sons, Daniel Hill of Berkshire, New York, and Brian Hill of St. Anthony, Idaho along with his three grandchildren, Tatianna Trojnor-Hill, Hunter Trojnor-Hill, and David Hill. Gaylon is preceded in death by his wife, Joann, parents, Edna and Kermit Hill, sister, Sharon Kay Hill, brothers Larry and Lonny Hill; and his grandparents, Earnest and Effie Hill; Jedediah and Viola Clifford.

Gaylon was a masterful storyteller who understood how to combine humor with his own experiences. His sons will forever cherish the times they spent camping and hunting in Spencer, Idaho at Beaver Creek. They share the same love of nature that their father did and often find themselves hunting and fishing on their own time. His sons and beloved grandchildren will continue to carry on his legacy and the Hill name.

Gaylon’s wishes were to be cremated. Some of his remains will be spread in New York on his son Daniel’s property, while others will be spread in Idaho by his son, Brian.