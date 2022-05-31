David William Snider, 62, a resident of Montrose, passed from this life on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home. He had been in declining health; however, death was unexpected.

David was born Friday, November 20, 1959, in Parsons, a son of the late David Charles Snider and Delphia Ellen Amie Snider. On July 15, 2017, in Parsons, he married Tammy Lynn Harrison Snider, who survives.

Left to cherish David’s memory besides his wife, is a daughter, Brittany Collett and husband, Nathan, of Charleston, a grandson, Bryton Bennett, a brother, Danny Snider, a sister, Debbie Dumire, his best friends, Richard Caldwell, Richard Stone and Delbert Moore, and his fur babies, Spike, Abbie, and Lucy.

David was a graduate of Tucker County High School with the Class of 1979. He had worked as a sheet-metal man, a construction worker, and in maintenance and lawncare, having been employed for various jobs such as Roberts Construction, Audra State Park, City of Parsons. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and watching NASCAR. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Visitation will be held at Hostetler Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 2 until 3 p.m., the funeral hour. David's request for cremation will then be honored.