James Calvin Cooper, III, 91, formerly of Tucker County, WV passed away April 28, 2022 at Blue Ridge Christian Home, near Warrenton, VA. Jim was born in Thomas, WV on August 7, 1930 to James Calvin Cooper, II and Louise Johnson Cooper. He graduated from Thomas HS in 1948, and attended WVU. He received an appointment to the United States Military Academy, West Point, NY, and graduated with the class of 1954. He proudly served his country for 27 years before retiring from the US Army as a Lieutenant Colonel. His service took him to various parts of the world, among them, Alaska, Korea, the Marshall Islands and Vietnam. He returned to Tucker County and worked for Coopers Insurance until his retirement at the age of 75. He served on the board of Tucker Community Foundation for many years, and was an active member of the Lions Club, and First Presbyterian Church of Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Vengen Cooper, of 67 years, and his daughter, Sally Marks Timberlake and her husband James Timberlake, V all of Warrenton, VA, as well as his sisters, Carol Stark of Spokane, WA, Ida Slezak and husband Donald of Bodega Bay, CA, Susan Wingfield and husband Michael of Bedford, MA and his daughter in law, Carmen Alfaro Cooper of Houston, TX. He is also survived by four grandchildren and one great granddaughter as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, James and Louise Cooper and his son, James Calvin Cooper, IV. A memorial service was held Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 11 a.m., Warrenton Presbyterian Church, 91 Main Street, Warrenton, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tucker Community Foundation, Cooper, Louise & Jim, Jr. Family Fund, P. O. Box 491, Parsons, WV 26287