James M. Morvay, 81, of Canaan Valley, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Born on September 6, 1941, he was the son of the late Walter R. and Betty A. (Sweas) Morvay. He was the beloved husband of Katherine K. Morvay, celebrating their 57th wedding anniversary on Dec. 31, 2022.

Jim was a 1959 graduate of Wheaton Central High School in Wheaton, Ill. He attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, leaving school to work for Butler Aviation and then enlisting in the United States Army. He served in Korea and at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. After returning home, he worked for the Jewel Tea grocery chain before joining IBM Corp. in September, 1967. IBM transferred Jim to Bethesda, MD in April 1973. Jim and Katie raised their family in Rockville, MD, making many good friends over the 31 years they lived there. Later in his career, Jim’s work as a Senior Programmer Analyst took him to both the United Kingdom and Denmark. He retired from IBM on December 31, 2000.

In July 2004, Jim and Katie moved into their dream home, a log home they had built in Old Timberline, and became involved in various community organizations.

Jim was a “car guy” before he could legally drive and always had a hot car from his 1958 Chevy Impala to the 2008 Corvette C6 he drove off the production line himself. Jim became a licensed private pilot in 1962 and was previously part owner of two airplanes. Jim was an avid traveler — visiting all but four of the 50 states. He made more than a dozen trips to Yellowstone National Park, visited all the Canadian Maritime Provinces with Katie and took two extended driving trips across the U.S. to show some of his favorite places to granddaughters, Katie Grace and Tessie.

Jim was a talented woodworker who learned his skills from his father. After their daughter married a dairy farmer, he spent many happy hours helping on the family farm. He was delighted to become a great-grandfather in August 2022. Jim was a man of strong Catholic faith.

The family offers heartfelt gratitude to his physicians, Fresenius Kidney Care Elkins, Cortland Acres Physical Therapy, the Tucker County and Randolph County Ambulance Services and the many dear friends who offered their love and support, especially over the past year.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his daughter, Joanne M. Weant and husband Todd; son, Michael S. Morvay and wife Terri; grandchildren, Katie Grace Fox and husband Kaden, Tessie Weant, and Calli and Brady Morvay; great-grandson, Jaxson Fox; siblings, Patricia Peters and husband John and Terry Morvay and wife Donna; as well as cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by his pastor, Rev. Fr. Martin J. Smay at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 3rd Spruce St., Thomas, WV.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on May 6, 2023, with a Memorial Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish followed by fellowship at the Canaan Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Thomas Aquinas Parish or the Blackwater Ministerial Association Food Pantry, c/o Ms. Kathy Thomas,

P.O. Box 52, Davis, WV 26260.

The Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home is honored to be caring for Mr. Morvay at this time.