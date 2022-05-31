JoAnn Clark Smith Pennington, age 75 years, a former resident of Parsons, WV and more recently a resident of Elkins, WV departed this life early Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022 at the WVU Medicine’s United Hospital Center at Bridgeport, WV. She had been in declining health for the past year.

She was born Sunday, May 4, 1947 at Frederick, MD a daughter of the late Clark Smith and Catherine Davis Ropp. She was married to John Henry Pennington, who survives. They had celebrated fifty-four years of marriage. Also surviving are two sons, John P. Pennington and wife Kelly of Elkins, Michael Rippeon of MD; two grandsons, Johnathan Pennington of Elkins, and Allen Michael Rippeon of MD; two half-sisters, Linda Linthcum, and Kathy Harrison, all of Frederick, MD; two half-brothers, Donald Fravel and Kenny Ropp, both of Frederick, MD; two sisters-in-law, Wilma Hively and Judy Roy and husband Gary, all of Elkins; and several nieces and nephews.

She attended the schools of Mt. Pleasant, MD and was a graduate of Lake Linganore High School. She had worked for her parent’s business, “Smitty’s Seafood Restaurant”. JoAnn loved and could charm any animal, and enjoyed vacations, crafts, going out to eat, and fishing. She especially loved her family with all her heart and will be sadly missed.

The family received friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday. Final Rites were conducted at the funeral home parlor, Friday, May, 27, 2022 at 11 p.m.. The Reverend James Snyder officiated and interment followed at the Parsons City Cemetery at Parsons, WV. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for JoAnn Clark Smith Pennington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com