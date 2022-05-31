Loretta V. Cooper, 92, formerly of Tucker County, WV, passed away on May 19, 2022 at Blue Ridge Christian Home near Warrenton, Virginia. She was born in Albert, West Virginia on March 18, 1930 to John and Nellie Vengen. She graduated from Thomas High School and went on to marry James C. Cooper, III. They were married for 67 years before he recently passed away. She is survived by her daughter, Sally Marks Timberlake and her husband James. She was predeceased by her son, J. Calvin Cooper, brothers Stanley, Albert, Joseph, Adolph and John Vengen, and sisters, Anna Gotinsky, Gazelle Dennis and Mildred Carr. A memorial service will take place at West Point, NY at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tucker Community Foundation, Loise and Jim Cooper, Jr. Family Fund, P. O. Box 491, Parsons, WV 26287.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.