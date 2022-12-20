Linda Lee Poling Eye, age 81 years, a resident of Porterwood, WV departed this life Saturday morning, December 17, 2022, at Cortland Acres at Thomas, WV. She had been in declining health.

She was born Thursday, May 29, 1941, at Porterwood, WV, a daughter of the late Charles Muriel and Flora Nell Reed Poling. On February 12, 1959, at Parsons, WV, she was married to Sherman James Eye, who survives.

Also surviving are one son, Rex Allen Eye and wife Robin Marie of Porterwood; one daughter, Christine Lynn Eye Plumley and husband Thomas of Dunmore, WV; one brother, Charles William Poling and wife Susan of Falling Waters, WV; one sister, Betty Jo Poling Muehlbauer of Jackson, NC; three grandchildren, Heather Nicole Eye, Shane Allen Eye and wife Shannon and Logan Thomas Plumley; and two great grandchildren, Garrett Allen Eye and Alyvia Marie Eye.

Preceding her in death is one great grandchild, Adrian Marie Eye.

She attended the two-room school at Porterwood and was a graduate of Parsons High School with the class of 1959. She was an employee of the former Half Price Store, the Shoe Plant and she was a Clerk for the County Clerk at the Tucker County Court House for twelve years, until her retirement. She was a member of the Riverview Chapel Church at Porterwood. Linda enjoyed reading, cooking, canning, sewing, and gardening. She loved to get together with family camping and fishing.

The family received friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons, WV, on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Final rites will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. The Rev. James Snyder will officiate and interment will follow at the Parsons City Cemetery at Parsons, WV. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Linda Lee Poling Eye. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com