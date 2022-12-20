Janet Marie Irons Taylor Swecker, 79, a resident of the Pheasant Run Community and formerly of Valley Head passed from this life Thursday, December 15, 2022, at home. She had been in declining health.

Janet was born on Wednesday, October 13, 1943, at Poe Run in Randolph County, a daughter of the late L. Willard Irons and Ruby Evelyn Wilmoth Irons. She was twice married, first to Stanley L. Taylor at Pheasant Run on December 21, 1963. He preceded her in death on November 13, 1995. Second to Charles Keith Swecker at Porterwood, on March 20, 2004, who preceded her in death on April 17, 2021.

Left to cherish Janet’s memory are children, Tracey Lea Elza and husband, Bill, and Connie Janelle Cope of Kerens, Keith Swecker of MI, Jennifer Swecker of Martinsburg, a special son Robert Champ, and wife, Lisa of Weirton, son-in-law Dirk Pritt of Philippi, nine grandchildren, Nick Gidley and companion, Chelsea Haines, of Parsons, Hunter Elza and companion, Trinity Bever, of Kerens, Levi Elza and wife, Tina of Clarksburg, Ashley Long and husband, Zach, of Hendricks, Skyler Lamb of Parsons, Kiona Daniels and husband, Doug, of Mill Creek, Elijah Lenhart of Martinsburg, and Kody and Kayla Champ of Weirton, six great grandchildren, Zachary Long Jr., Johnny Elza, Avery Decker, Vera and Aurora Daniels, Greyson Charlton, and she was eagerly awaiting the arrival of Emersyn Rae, in-laws, Brenda Shaffer and husband, Mike, DeDe Bunnell and husband, Randy all of Parsons, Ed Isner and wife, Sharon of Bridgeport and John Isner and companion, Jeanne Rockwell of Kerens, Colleen Jarvis of Sutton, and Hilda Gardner Dayton, OH, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

receding Janet in death besides her parents and husbands was a brother, Alvin Irons, a special daughter/niece, Jacqueline “Jackie” Irons Pritt, whom she raised as her own, and in-laws, Lena and Hershel Isner.

Janet was a graduate of Parsons High School with the Class of 1961. She had been employed by Lamberts Chevrolet, Kingsford, Head Start, Deb’s Donuts, Elkins Recreation Center, Randolph County Magistrate Court from which she retired. Janet was a charter member of Riverview Chapel Church and attended Point Mountain Union Mission Church. She started playing piano in church at 11 years old and was well known for her piano playing ability. Janet sang with her parents and brother in the gospel group, “The Irons Family”. After her parents and brother passed, she continued singing with her children. She was the original piano player at Riverview from its opening until moving to Valley Head in 2004. Janet also played for Valley Head Community Choir. She left a great legacy for her family of a Christian woman and touched so many lives.

Visitation was held at the Hostetler Funeral Home on Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral services were held from the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. Pastor Connie Gainer and Rev. Marshall Williams officiated, and interment followed at Parsons Family Cemetery at Shavers Fork.