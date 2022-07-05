Martha Rae (Pase) Enold, of Cleveland OH; 87, died on Jan. 8, 2022. She was born May 14, 1933 in Thomas “Tissie” was the beloved wife of Ernest of 57 years; dear mother of Jenny LeBrun (Andy), Edward Enold (Nicole)and Ted Enold (Kim), grandmother of Grace, Johnathen, Caleb, Elizabeth and Stephen, family and friend to many. She was proceeded in death by her parents, the late Ray J. and Ida (Casteel) Pase; her brother, Gary Pase and nephew Bruce Pase. Family will celebrate her life in Thomas, WV when the Mountain Laurel is blooming.