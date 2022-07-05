Rosalea Nela Davis Knotts, 92, a resident of Hambleton, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and under the care of WV Caring.

Rosalea was born Saturday, June 14, 1930, in Elk, a daughter of the late John William Davis and Ethel Vanscoy Davis. On April 29, 1948, in Red House, MD, she was married to Clayton Allen Knotts who preceded her in death on March 17, 2020. They had celebrated seventy-one years of marriage.

Left to cherish Rosalea’s memory are three daughters, Betty Largesse, Erma Snyder and husband, Ernie, and Mary Pitzer and husband, Richard, eight grandchildren, Nela Bennett and companion, Scott Taylor, Clayton Knotts, Cindy Nestor and husband, Dale, Earnest “Mike” Snyder and wife, Chrissy, Richard Knotts and wife, Tammy, Charles Knotts and wife, Heather, Kimberly Pitzer, Jason Pitzer and wife, Vickie, eighteen great grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Derek, Autumn, Karley, Jeremiah (J.J.), Brittney, Isaac, Jayden, Easton, Sydney, Savanna, Collin, Tristan, S’lena, Alyssa, Cheala, and Madison, four great great grandchildren Kace, Paxton, Makenna, and Mason, four sisters, Leah Booth, Sharon Hinkle, Kay Carr and husband, Homer, and Fay Carr and husband, Bill, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Rosalea in death besides her parents and husband was a son, Allen Knotts, and three brothers, John Davis, Denver “Butch” Davis, and Robert Davis, a son-in-law, Rolland Largesse, a sister-in-law, Peggy Davis, and brother-in-law, Danny Booth.

Rosalea attended the schools at Elk in the Dryfork Community. She had been employed by Parsons Footwear and was also an Avon Lady. Rosalea was a member of the St. George Church of God and also a member of the Pentecostal Ladies Association. She enjoyed quilting, camping, gardening, canning, listening to hymns, and loved taking care of kids.

Visitation was held at the Hostetler Funeral Home on Monday from 6 until 8 p.m. Funeral services were held from the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. Rev. Kevin Hostetler officiated, and interment followed at Roaring Run Cemetery near Hambleton. The Hostetler Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements for Rosalea Nela Davis Knotts. Condolences may be made to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.