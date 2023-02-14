Olivia Lucille Kisamore-Stone, 76, beloved longtime resident of Thomas, WV, left this world peacefully on Feb. 9, 2023, following a short battle with lung cancer. Known as Bitty to her family and friends, she was born in Elkins, WV on Nov.15, 1946, to Warren G. and Sylvia Marie Huff Kisamore. A graduate of Potomac State College in Keyser, WV, Bitty was tirelessly devoted to her family, taking her greatest joy in helping others and serving her community. Bitty leaves behind many grateful family members, including children Donell Denise Black and husband Thomas “Bear” of Manassas, Va; Steven Michael Stone of Thomas, WV; David Warren Stone and wife Ginny Lynn of Front Royal, Va; and Heather Marie Hutchinson and husband Vic of Thomas, WV. Bitty leaves behind grandchildren David Alan Stone and wife Beth; Tristan Warren Stone, Stephen Bryce Stone, Bailey Lynn Stone, and Riley Marie Stone, all residents of Front Royal, Va; Marcy Hebb and husband Scott of Parsons, WV; and Owen Wesley Helmick of Thomas WV. Bitty’s cherished great-grandchildren include Alissa Kay Hebb, Brooklee Kay Hebb, and Case Hebb, all of Parsons, WV; and Ashlynn and Delilah Stone, both of Front Royal, Va. Bitty adored her nieces and nephews, including Tammy Carr and husband Randy of Montrose, WV; Angela Evans and husband Jeff of Parsons, WV; Neil “Steelie” Kisamore and wife Amanda of Parsons, WV; Brenda Flanagan and husband Brian of Holiday, Fla; and Chad Kisamore and wife Julie of Morgantown, WV. Great nieces and nephews include Skylar and Shane Humphrey and Mason, Reid, Asher, and Amaya Kisamore, all of Parsons, WV. Bitty also leaves behind cherished siblings Sandy Hardy and husband Tom of Hambleton, WV; and Neil Kisamore and wife Doris of St. George, WV. Bitty was preceded in death by her infant brother Robert Warren Kisamore. Her family would like to acknowledge the Tucker County Senior Center in Parsons, WV for offering incredible help, kindness, and encouragement as Bitty bravely battled her illness. They offer eternal gratitude to Senior Center drivers Jamie, Mary, Pete, Johnny, and Delbert. You will remain in their hearts and prayers forever. In lieu of flowers, Bitty’s family encourages donations to the Tucker County Senior Center.