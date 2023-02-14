Denzil Roy Keller, Sr., age 85 years, a resident of St. George, WV, departed this life Thursday evening, February 9, 2023, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital at Morgantown, WV.

He was born Friday, July 2, 1937, at Mill Run, St. George, WV, a son of the late Roy Mack and Freda Olive Knotts Keller. On May 16, 1959 at Oakland, MD, he was married to the former Edna Ellen Sinclair, who survives. They had celebrated sixty-three years of marriage.

Also surviving are two sons, Denzil Roy Keller, Jr. of St. George and Kevin Dale Keller and wife Nancy of St. George; two daughters, Kathy Ann Spitzer and husband Bill of FL and Sandra Jean Cassidy and husband John of St. George; ten grandchildren, Greg and wife Tina, Billy Jo and husband Bobby, Bobby Jo and husband Frank, Crystal and husband Matt, Matt and companion Kendra, Amanda and husband Matt, Ashley, Brandon and wife Kate, Shana, Alex and fiancé Kelsey; two step grandchildren, Shelby and Becky; several great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Pixie.

Preceding him in death is one brother, Denton Howard Keller; and one great granddaughter, Maci Layne Lawrence.

He attended the schools of St. George, WV. He had previously attended the Pentecostal Assembly of God. He was an employee of the former Dorman Mills, the Kingsford Charcoal Co, and he was a Logger for the most part of his life. He enjoyed hunting, driving his 4-wheeler and little red truck, tinkering on tractors, farming, and making hay with his son and grandson. He was the supervisor of all projects he was involved in. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and he loved his family with all his heart.

Mr. Keller’s request for cremation was honored. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons is in charge of the arrangements for Denzil Roy Keller, Sr. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com.