Phyllis “Peanut” Lynn Myers Owens, 67, a resident of Parsons, passed from this life Monday, December 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and under the care of WV Caring. She had been in declining health.

Phyllis was born Saturday, February 5, 1955, in Parsons, a daughter of Allen Dale “Squirrel” Myers, and the late Doris Emmogene Rogers Myers. On June 15, 1974, in Parsons, she was married to Phillip Dale Owens, who survives. They had celebrated forty-eight years of marriage.

Also left to cherish Phyllis’s memory are two sons, Brian Owens and wife, Roxcella, of St. George, and Jeremy Owens and wife, Christy, of Masontown, PA, one step-son, Philip John Owens and wife, Lenora, of Fairmont four grandchildren, Ryan Owens and Racheall Owens, both of St. George, Hunter Owens and Brody Owens, both of Masontown, three brothers, Anthony D. Myers and wife, Teresa, of St. George, Matthew W. Myers and wife, Christina, of Porterwood, and Mark Myers of Clarksburg, five nieces and one nephew, April Sinsel, Alisha Parsons, Angela Myers, Adam Owens, Kate Myers, and Holly Myers.

Preceding Phyllis in death besides her mother was one nephew, Aaron Myers.

Phyllis graduated Parsons High School with the Class of 1973, and Randolph County VoTech School of Nursing. She had worked for Parsons Footwear. She then worked as a nurse for Davis Memorial Hospital for ten years, and then for Pruntytown Correctional Facility for seventeen years until she retired. Phyllis enjoyed quilting, knitting, shopping, cooking, and visiting with family and friends. She was a member of Pifer Mountain United Methodist Church.

Visitation was held at the Hostetler Funeral Home on Friday, December 16, 2022, 10:30 a.m.until 12 noon, the funeral hour. Rev. Ronnie Rogers officiated, and interment followed in Pifer Mountain Cemetery. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Phyllis “Peanut” Lynn Myers Owens. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.