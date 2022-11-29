Ralph Lester Knotts, age 78 years, a native of Tucker County and a resident of Falls Church, VA, departed this life Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his home. He had been in declining health.

He was born Thursday, April 20, 1944 at Allegheny Co., MD, a son of the late Lester “Red” Knotts and Rosetta Nestor Knotts. On March 28, 1969 at Rockville, MD, he was married to the former Emma “Ann” Shirley, who survives. They had celebrated fifty three years of marriage.

Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Douglass of Falls Church, VA and Kellie Knotts of Culpeper, VA; one brother, Richard Knotts and wife Jane of Thomas, WV; one sister, Eleanor Hines of Gassaway, WV; one half-brother, Gary Knotts of GA; two half-sisters, Leslie Sytsma of FL, Wanda Watring of Roanoke, VA; and nine grandsons, Shane, Jacob, Cole, Brian, Gage, Gavin, Kelson, Caden, Jason.

He attended the one room Pleasantville School near Leadmine and Rockville High School in Maryland. He was and employee of the former Mullenex Lumber Co. of Parsons and was a carpenter for Arlington County Parks & Recreation in Arlington, VA. Ralph enjoyed Nascar, the Dallas Cowboys and was a collector of Hot Wheels cars. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who really enjoyed camping and being with his buddies. He was a loving husband, father and grandad “Pop”. He will be greatly missed by the entire Knotts family.

The family received friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons, WV on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon. Final rites were conducted at the funeral home on Tuesday at 12 Noon. The Reverend Neil Parsons officiated and interment followed at the Bonnifield Cemetery at St. George, WV. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Ralph Lester Knotts. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com.