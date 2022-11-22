Raymond Richard Waybright, 83, a resident of Parsons, passed from this life on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Autumn Lakes Nursing Home in Elkins.

Raymond was born Wednesday, July 26, 1939, a son of the late Luther Waybright and Sarah Ellen Streets Waybright.

Left to cherish Raymond’s memory are two children, Debbie Shahan of Bretz, and Jimmy Waybright of Parsons, four grandchildren, Debra Rhoades and companion, Timmy Sypolt, Tiffany Godwin and companion, Matt Nestor, BoBo Waybright, Heather Simmons and husband, Jeffrey, two great-grandchildren, IdaLee Nestor and Granite Simmons, a brother, Calvin Waybright, two sisters, Dora Pigett and Cora Nice, and several nieces and nephews.

Nine siblings preceded Raymond in death.

Raymond attended the schools of Tucker County. He had worked for Kingsford Company for more than thirty years.

Raymond’s request for cremation will be honored. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Raymond Richard Waybright. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.