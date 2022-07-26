It is with regret that we announce the death of Mr. Robert Lee Rudd, II, age 85, of Petersburg, TN. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Bethel United Methodist Church (4884 Lynchburg Rd, Winchester, TN 37398), Rev. Ken Ervin and Rev. Roy Hopkins will officiate. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow in Short Cemetery.

Mr. Rudd was born January 8, 1937, in Parkersburg West Virginia, to the late Robert Lee and Lessy Shields Rudd. Robert served in the National Guard and was a butcher supervisor for Safeway Stores. He loved to fish in Ocean City, MD, and enjoyed boating and fishing at Tim’s Ford Lake in Winchester, TN. Robert also enjoyed riding his motorcycle well into his 70’s. He was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church and would sing in the choir. Mr. Rudd passed away July 10, 2022, at Elk River Care and Rehab.

He is survived by his sister, Naomi Harper of Petersburg, TN; bonus son, Jeffrey DeSchon; nieces, Nellie Chomech and Fran Gosnell. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Rudd; second wife, Nancy Jones Rudd; daughter Elaine Rudd; and brother, Henry V. Rudd.

