Frederick “Fred” E. Paugh, 76, of Thomas, WV, passed away July 19, 2022, at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital. Born on March 17, 1946, in Benbush, WV, the son of the late Charles Lester and Eulalia “Virginia” (Hawk) Paugh.

Fred proudly served our country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. He worked as a coal miner for Laurel Run Mines, a heavy equipment operator for the union, and even owned and operated Paugh’s Exxon for over ten years. Fred enjoyed lake fishing, hunting, and spending countless afternoons with his brother and friends. He loved his small-town life and all of those who were in it.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rebecca (Arnold) Paugh, whom he married on June 2, 1973. Also surviving are his daughter, Bethany Cangley and husband Mark, Thomas, WV; three grandchildren, Sydney, Seth and Emerson Cangley all of Thomas, WV; a great-grandchild, Iestyn Bolinger; a brother, Clarence Paugh; a sister, Frances “Bib” White; a special nephew, Scott Paugh along with numerous additional nephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Helen Strawser, Charles “Jake” Paugh, Herman Paugh and Daisy Robinson.

Mr. Paugh’s request for cremation will be honored. There will be no services scheduled. The Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Paugh family at this time.