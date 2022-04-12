Roberta (Lipscomb) Wiles, 91, of Morgantown, WV peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Harmony of Morgantown.

She was born in St. George, WV on January 5, 1931 to the late Mirgel Belle (Pifer) Lipscomb and Robert Page Lipscomb.

Roberta is survived by her three children, Ramona K. Wiles and her life partner, Karla Anhalt of Cleveland, OH, Mark Allen Wiles and his spouse Cheryl of Morgantown, WV and Karen L. Mason of Red House, WV.

In addition, she is survived by her siblings, Caroline (Lipscomb) Hall and Bruce Lipscomb and many nieces and nephews.

Roberta was the proud grandmother of four grandchildren, Kyle Mason, Olivia (Mason) Asebes, Rebecca (Meetze) Demidovich, and Heather (Meetze) Ernest and six great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert A. Wiles, and her siblings, Grace (Lipscomb) McQuain and Richard Lipscomb.

Roberta was a quiet, gentle woman who married Robert, a career military man, in 1955. Together, they had the opportunity to live and have adventures in other parts of the world, such as Germany, Austria, Italy and Hawaii. When Robert retired from the Army, the family settled in Morgantown, WV.

Roberta was a devoted wife and mother who raised her three children with intention and a wooden spoon. She loved working in her front yard ensuring her flowers and bushes were presentable to folks who drove by the house. She had a playful, whimsical side that occasionally appeared to the delight of those around her.

The family wishes to thank Morgantown Hospice and Jacinthe Nwoko and Melissa Estep for the care they gave to Roberta during her final days.

At her request, Roberta will be cremated with no public services held. Interment will take place with her husband at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens, Morgantown, WV.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Hospice of Morgantown or a charity of your choice.

McCulla Funeral Home is in charge of cremation services and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulla.com