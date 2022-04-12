Melvin M. Hanlin, 86, of Davis, WV, passed away on April 6, 2022, at Cortland Acres. He was born June 28, 1935, in Dryfork, WV, a son of the late Garland E. Hanlin and Mabel L. (Lawrence) Hanlin.

Melvin, or as everyone knew him as “Mel”, was a graduate of Harman high school. He worked for, and retired from, the West Virginia Department of Highways. He was a hard worker and took pride in his work ethic. He was a life long member of FOE #936. He loved his family and grandchildren, especially his grandson, Cory Hanlin, who he considered to be his own son.

He is survived by three sons, Randall Hanlin, Hambleton, WV, Gregory Hanlin, Thomas, WV, and Clyde Goldstein, Davis, WV; one daughter, Cathie Lawrence and husband Floyd, Davis WV; four grandchildren, Miranda Snelson, Alison Hanlin, Cory Hanlin, and Aliah Hanlin; two sisters, Vonda Bogan, Dryfork, WV, Hilda Rexroad, Harman, WV; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Sterly Hanlin, Jerry Hanlin and Dean Hanlin.

At Melvin’s request he will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hanlin family at this time.