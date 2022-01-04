Sarah Jane Rosier Wolford, age 75 years, a resident of the Clover Run Community, Parsons, WV departed this life Wednesday evening, December 8, 2021, at Cortland Acres at Thomas, WV. She had been in declining health.

She was born Friday, January 18, 1946, at Clover Run, Tucker County, a daughter of the late Stephen B. and Hallie C. Armstrong Rosier.

Surviving are one son, Richard W. Wolford and wife Kellie of Clover Run; and four grandchildren, Kristin Tacy and husband Travis of Elkins, David Spessert and wife Holly of Parsons, Katie Spessert of Clover Run and Devin Spessert and wife Ashley of Syracuse, NY; five great grandchildren, Lathyus, and Xavier Asbury, Dominic and Ivee Jenson and Zodi Gardner.

Preceding her in death is one son David Allen Wolford, Jr.; one brother, Dick Rosier; and three sisters, Yvonne “Nub” Johnson, JoAnn Akers and Kate Day.

She attended the schools of Tucker County. Sarah enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, bottle hunting and antiques. She was very artistic and enjoyed doing crafts, writing songs and playing music and gardening. She loved her family very much. Sarah will be missed, but she is no longer suffering.

A Graveside Service was at the Harsh Cemetery at Clover Run, WV, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Sarah Jane Rosier Wolford. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com