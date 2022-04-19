Editor,

April Is National Child Abuse PREVENTION Month

Did you know that one out of seven children in our country has experienced physical, emotional and/or sexual abuse?

Tucker County’s Local Advocate- Kimberly Shaffer with Centers Against Violance (CAV) in partnership with PRO ON TRAC Americorps Member in Service Diana DeLuca invite you to join us on Friday, April 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. to HELP bring AWARENESS for Child Abuse and Sexual Assault at the City of Parsons MILL RACE PARK (weather permitting) for ART IN THE PARK – *Poster Contest *Sidewalk Art with Chalk *Resources FREE OF CHARGE – SUPPLIES PROVIDED and PRIZES!

Each of you can play an important role in making Tucker County a better place for children and families to live. We will do this by ensuring ALL parents have the knowledge, skills, support and resources to care properly for their children; we ALL need to assist in promoting the social and emotional well-being of our children and youth and prevent child maltreatment within families and our communities.

“PROTECTING CHILDREN IS EVERYONE’S BUSINESS. CAV helps to provide PROTECTIVE FACTORS, which are strengths and resources for families to draw on during difficult times. Research proves that when parents possess PROTECTIVE Factors, the risk for neglect and abuse diminishes and optimal out-comes for children and youth are promoted. CAV and their partners work to increase the knowledge of these FACTORS which include, but are not limited to, child development, parenting skills, social connections, resilience and support systems while decreasing adverse childhood experiences: which are events during childhood that cause LONG-TERM, negative physical and mental health issues which can affect brain development and the development of abilities needed to be a contributing successful citizen and parent in adulthood.

Child abuse is a destructive cycle that doesn’t stem from just one cause which is why stopping the destructive cycle is so difficult, Negative experiences surround Child Abuse and Neglect – household dysfunction – parental domestic violence, substance abuse and mental health issuses, parental seperation via divorce or incarceration, social traumas and enviormental factors.

Each year, this month is recognized as the time to show support for keeping ALL children safe and to thrive. We have a new opportunity to build sturdy foundations for our children and youth and to have a stake in preparing Tucker County’s young people to grow to be healthy thriving members of our communities.

For additional information contact Centers Against Violence

Kimberly Shaffer

Tucker County Advocate for DV/SA

304 478-3338 or 304 940-2444.