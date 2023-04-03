By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

March has gone out like a lamb with a little rain and April has blown its way across the Northeast like a freight train on the fast track. We have gotten some stiff winds lately and I am about done with it. I have a huge pine tree in my backyard and it scares me every time we get these winds.

I hope it stands for another 100 years and then it will be someone else’s problem. I did get a lot of bulbs in the ground last week and some are already shooting up like little troopers. I have never had lilies before so I hope they all do well. Momma Said, “You always need to stop and smell the flowers.” It will make your day every time to just see the beauty of nature.

This time of year is my favorite when everything is coming back to life. It is a season of rebirth in every aspect and I just love it. I like when it warms up and I can get back out and play in the dirt. I have a lot of work to do in my flower bed in the front of my house this year and I don’t hope I procrastinate another year and not get it done.

Last year I got four big Arborvitaes cut down and that made a big difference. Now this year I have to pressure wash the front, get a new border in for the bed and then mulch. Momma Said, “Big plans, I just hope my back doesn’t complain too much.” I tell myself it will be done in stages but I will get out there and forget to stop until it is too late. I can feel the pain already.

I hope everyone has a wonderful Easter, don’t eat too much ham and don’t forget the pickled eggs. Hoppy Easter to Everyone!!!

Air Fryer Hard Boiled Eggs

Preheat air fryer to 275°. Place eggs in a single layer on tray in air-fryer basket. Cook 15 minutes. Remove eggs; rinse in cold water and place in ice water until completely cooled. Drain and refrigerate. Remove shells; if desired, cut eggs before serving.

2 cans (15 ounces each) whole or sliced beets

12 hard-boiled large eggs, peeled

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 cup cider vinegar

Directions