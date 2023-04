This is an advertisement for Neil C. Heiskell’s Livery and feed stables. Mr. Heiskell came from Hampshire County and worked at a few different jobs before opening his own business. He had a fine line of horses and carriages. His teams were always busy. He served on city council, was Elder of the Presbyterian Church, and was a charter member of the K. of P.’s. Ideas, comments, suggestions and items to contribute contact Tim Turner (304) 478-3389.