By Teri Cayton
The Parsons Advocate
Armageddon is getting closer by the day and we sit passively by and let it happen right around us. Space X, controlled by Elon Musk, has now launched 6 space ships into orbit carrying satellites that will control all 5G devices.
There is supposed to be an estimate of 20,000 of these things being launched. The name of this chain of satellites is called Starlink. This is how it started in the Terminator movies with SKYNET. Momma Said, “Does this sound familiar to anyone else out there?
I might be just a little paranoid but when one person has this much control over putting this kind of “helpful” stuff into space what else are they doing? You can be tracked by your cell phone, you can be incriminated by info on your cell phone, I am sure your conversations can be listened to. Momma Said, “We are under the watchful eye of the machines.”
This generation that is coming up now cannot function without their “devices”. You see everyone with their head down and totally engrossed with their phones. Walking down the street, riding a bicycle, in the doctor’s office, on the bus, in the car, no one engages with other people, and the outside world is passing them by. They pay no attention what so ever to what is going around them.
We as a society act like a bunch of brainless, unfeeling robots and that is what the giant machine of modern day control is looking for. We would rather watch a video of a cute kitten or something that someone else is doing than have a real life. Momma Said, “People, get your heads out of the sand and look around at what is happening to the world.”
HOMEMADE CHURROS
1 cup water
½ cup butter
½ tsp. vanilla extract
-
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar (white if you don’t have brown)
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 1 cup plain all-purpose flour
- 3 eggs (at room temperature)
- FOR COATING
-
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- HOT CHOCOLATE
- 6 oz. bittersweet chocolate (at least 58% cacao), chopped
- 2 ½ cups milk
- ½ tsp. cornstarch (to be mixed with a 2 tsp. of water)
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Place two baking sheets on top of each other to bake the churros. This protects your delicate pastry. Line with parchment paper; set aside.
- In a medium saucepan, add water, brown sugar, salt, and butter. Place over medium-high heat. Heat until butter is melted and the mixture starts to simmer. As soon as it is simmering, whisk in the flour. Whisk until there are no flour lumps and a dough ball has formed.
- Now, using a wooden spoon you want to stir the dough around your pot and cook it for about a minute over LOW heat. The mixture will clump and pull away from the sides of the pan. Just do it for a minute, then take it off the heat and set it aside.
- In a bowl, combine eggs and vanilla and whisk together.
- Using your wooden spoon add a little of your egg mixture into your dough. Stir and mash, breaking up the dough until loosened. Stir well until eggs are incorporated and the mixture has the appearance of mashed potatoes.
- Continue adding your eggs until combined
- Transfer your dough to a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle.
- Pipe dough into long churros on the parchment-covered pans. Make sure to pipe them nice and thick. Do this by putting pressure on the bag and piping slowly.
- Leave about 2 inches of space between the churros.
- Bake for around 18-22 minutes or until golden brown. THEN turn off the oven and leave them in there for 10 minutes to dry a little. This step helps them keep their shape and not going flat once they cool.
- Combine sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a zip-lock baggie.
- Take the churros straight from the oven and toss them in the mixture until well covered. It is best to do this when the churros are warm and fresh from the oven.
- Enjoy your homemade churros with thick hot chocolate
- FOR THE HOT CHOCOLATE
- In a large heavy saucepan heat the milk until simmering.
- Combine chocolate and milk heat over medium heat, whisking frequently, until the chocolate is melted.
- Whisk the cornstarch mixed with water (aka slurry) into the chocolate.
- Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly until the chocolate mixture begins to bubble. Reduce the heat and cook for 2 minutes, whisking, until thick.
- Remove chocolate from heat and stir in vanilla.
- Serve in large cups with churros.
