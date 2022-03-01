By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

Armageddon is getting closer by the day and we sit passively by and let it happen right around us. Space X, controlled by Elon Musk, has now launched 6 space ships into orbit carrying satellites that will control all 5G devices.

There is supposed to be an estimate of 20,000 of these things being launched. The name of this chain of satellites is called Starlink. This is how it started in the Terminator movies with SKYNET. Momma Said, “Does this sound familiar to anyone else out there?

I might be just a little paranoid but when one person has this much control over putting this kind of “helpful” stuff into space what else are they doing? You can be tracked by your cell phone, you can be incriminated by info on your cell phone, I am sure your conversations can be listened to. Momma Said, “We are under the watchful eye of the machines.”

This generation that is coming up now cannot function without their “devices”. You see everyone with their head down and totally engrossed with their phones. Walking down the street, riding a bicycle, in the doctor’s office, on the bus, in the car, no one engages with other people, and the outside world is passing them by. They pay no attention what so ever to what is going around them.

We as a society act like a bunch of brainless, unfeeling robots and that is what the giant machine of modern day control is looking for. We would rather watch a video of a cute kitten or something that someone else is doing than have a real life. Momma Said, “People, get your heads out of the sand and look around at what is happening to the world.”

HOMEMADE CHURROS

1 cup water

½ cup butter

½ tsp. vanilla extract

2 tablespoons brown sugar (white if you don’t have brown) ¼ tsp. salt 1 cup plain all-purpose flour 3 eggs (at room temperature)



FOR COATING

¼ cup sugar ¼ tsp. salt 1 tsp. cinnamon



HOT CHOCOLATE

6 oz. bittersweet chocolate (at least 58% cacao), chopped

2 ½ cups milk

½ tsp. cornstarch (to be mixed with a 2 tsp. of water)

¼ teaspoon vanilla

Instructions