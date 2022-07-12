By Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

Here in Parsons we have an area known as The Pulp Mill Bottom. It has been undergoing some renovations to turn it into a park area. There is a pond that has become the home of a flock of Canadian Geese. Among this flock is a pair of odd looking ducks so to speak. I have identified them as Muscovy ducks. They are a very large breed of ducks and resemble a goose. They are black and white with red around their heads. I do believe we have a breeding pair but they are very hard to identify male from female.

I Took Ripley for a walk in the Bottom the other day after work and I saw the pair seeming to nest along the pond. I had noticed one earlier this spring but now we have two. All Ripley wanted to do was eat goose poop so we cut the walk short. Momma Said, “Needless to say there will not be any puppy kisses for a while.”

I guess we will see soon enough if they are a nesting pair, if we see baby ducks running around it will be confirmed. I have never seen these birds in the wild before only on a farm, but I guess they can survive wherever they want. I saw one along the interstate when I was coming to work one morning and I thought it was hurt but as I got out and approached it flew away. Maybe it is the same bird.

I hope they don’t all fly away because the Canadian Geese tend to stick around all year long. Maybe we will have our very own flock of Muscovy ducks right here in Parsons. Maybe they will make this there permanent home and we can visit when we go to the pond.

Cookie Monster Ice Cream

A bright blue vanilla base is loaded with Oreos and Chips Ahoy pieces to create the ultimate ice cream for cookie lovers (and monsters)!

Ingredients

1 pint – 2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. Blue gel food coloring (AmeriColor brand)

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

20 Oreos chopped

15 Chips Ahoy Cookies chopped

Instructions

In a stand mixer or using a handheld mixer, beat the heavy whipping cream, vanilla extract and blue gel food coloring until stiff peaks form. Add in the sweetened condensed milk, beating on low until combined. Add additional blue food coloring to get your desired shade of blue. Fold in the chopped oreos and chopped cookies. Transfer the ice cream to a loaf pan, 8 inch cake pan, or similar container. Add additional oreo and cookie pieces on top. Cover the pan with plastic wrap or a lid and freeze for at least 6 hours, overnight is preferred.

Notes