To Davis Residents:



I wish to address the misinformation propagated by individuals concerning certain impacts Corridor H. Mr. Travis Long from the WV DOH was present at the 7/13/22 council meeting to address the misinformation. The state addressed the concerns of the few, namely: 1) The preferred alignment avoids the Kempton and Coketon mine pools as well as the Thomas City Parks and water supply; 2) the interchange is being designed to either go over or under Rt. 32 and will not divide the two towns; 3) a trail will be constructed to connect the 2 towns; 4) the lights from vehicles traveling on the bridge will not be visible from Blackwater Falls area nor does the bridge cross the Blackwater Canyon; 5) a truck bypass around Thomas is included in the preferred route. The preferred route is the only route with access to TCHS.



After this information was shared, people at the 7/22/22 farmers market in Davis continued collecting signatures for a petition against the preferred route. Relatives from 6 hours drive and states away from Davis was asked to sign this petition. They questioned why non residents are being asked for signatures only to be assured all was welcomed They were not told the facts.



I do not believe that those who do not live in/vote in Davis has a “right” to tell us how to live or what we want regardless of what they own. I cannot imagine going to Parsons, Elkins, Morgantown, Washington DC, etc., to tell people of those communities what is acceptable to me. Can you see yourself going to Morgantown and telling the people there that you do not want the road changes in Granville? Or maybe we go to Parsons and tell them how to spend their Harman funds. I believe we would be escorted out and that would be appropriate.



At the 6/22/22 council meeting, after listening to guests concerning Corridor H, including non residents, the Mayor & Council voted to form a committee to research information. Names were presented and was to have an equal amount of those who support each route. Two people were named to this committee that are not residents of Davis.



This action was not on the agenda for 6/22/22, therefore illegal. The Open Meetings Act states “If a citizen or a member of the governing body raises a matter during a meeting which is not on the agenda, the item may not be discussed or voted upon at the meeting. The only exception is if the items is an emergency. In that case, the governing body must follow procedures for emergency meetings and agenda items”.



This committee held a meeting on 7/27/22 in violation of the Open Meetings Act which states that “All sub-units of a governing body, regardless of size, must follow the Open Meetings Act. This includes regular, standing and ad hoc committees”. This requires a posted agenda minutes, and open to the public which was not done.



Lori Quattro

Resident of Davis