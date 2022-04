This is from the Annual Spring Concert presented by Parsons High School Band and Glee Club held Friday May 1, 1953. The Director was J. E. Breen. It was a full program featuring a variety of music. The information for this week is the Band and next week will be the Glee Club. Hope you enjoy looking at the names and remembering these fine folks. Ideas, comments, suggestions, or anything to share, contact Tim Turner (304) 478-3389.