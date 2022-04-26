By: Jennifer Britt

The Parsons Advocate

To raise awareness about organ donating City of Parsons Mayor Dorothy Judy signed a proclamation declaring April as National Life Month. The proclamation celebrates the generosity of those who have saved lives by becoming organ, eye, tissue, marrow, and blood donors and hopes to encourage more Americans to do so.

With over 100,000 people (about the seating capacity of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum) on the national organ transplants waiting list and on average 133 people added every day (one every 11 minutes) it is imperative that awareness is raised of the critical need for organ and tissue donation. It is an initiative to educate the community about the facts and process of how to make the decision to donate life.

Many Americans have indicated the willingness to donate their organs and tissues but have not discussed this critical matter with family members. The need for organ donations exceeds the supply available and will increase in the coming years. As well as the need for a more diverse donor pool, including a variety of racial and ethnic minorities.

Approximately 18 patients die each day while waiting for a donated heart, liver, kidney, or other organ. Major Judy resolved to proclaim April 2022 as National Donate Life Month in the City of Parsons. Major Judy encourages: “All citizens to become a donor, so someday we may be able to donate life to someone waiting for a second chance.”

Donate a Life, Blue & Green Day, is hosting a photo contest from April 22 to April 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Categories for the contest are Adults and families, Clinical Partners, Food and Art, Groups and Communities, Home and Garden, Kids and Teens, and Pet. Send original photo with no borders or filters to DonateLife.net/blue-green-day.com for chance to win a $100 gift card on May 10, 2022. Ten winners will be announced.

The proclamation honors the families and friends of donors who have supported their loved one’s decision to donate, as well as the caring and committed professionals who serve the transplantation community. For more information or to become an organ donor visit https://www.donatelife.net/blue-green-day/.