The 2022 Mountaineer Showcase for track and field, was at Mylan Park.

Brody Strawderman finished first in the hammer with a throw of 54.16 meters and later that evening he closed the meet by coming in secondin disc with a throw of 42.44 meters.

Strawderman attends Glenville University. He is the son of Julie and Randy Strawderman of Mt. Zion.