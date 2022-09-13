By Dave Helmick

ELKINS – The Tucker County Girls’ and Boys’ Cross Country teams traveled to Elkins on Saturday September 10th to run at the Annual Forrest Festival Invitational.

In the Girls’ race Tucker County placed 4th overall as a team. Katie Hicks led the Lady Mt. Lions with a 7th place finish and a time of 23:42.26. Erin Chambers was close behind in 10th place with a time of 23:57.26, while Addi Moats posted a time of 24:13.93 to take 13th place. Hannah Hardy placed 29th with a time of 26:18.35, while Brianna Gooden posted a time of 29:49.66 to finish 44th.

The Tucker County Boys’ team would finish 7th overall as a team. Cameron Judy led the Mt. Lions with a 17th place finish with a time of 21:52.23. Alex Boyles placed 19th with a time of 21:56.50. Nate Ricottilli placed 34th with a time of 23:25.71 and Allan Boyles finished with a time of 24:39.45 to place 41st. Lynk Suesli(25:25.87) finished 46th.

The Tucker County Girls’ and Boys’ Cross Country teams will return to action on Tuesday September 20th at South Harrison at 4:30pm. For more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.