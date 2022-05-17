By Dave Helmick

TuckerCountySports.Com

WEST UNION – The Mt. Lions Girls’ and Boys’ Track teams traveled to Doddridge County on Friday May 13th for the Class “A” Region 2 Championships. Tucker County Boys team placed 8th overall and the Tucker County Girls team finished 10th in the Region. Tucker County Overall Results:

Girls Results: 200m: 8th-Brianna Gooden(31.06). 400m: 7th-Brianna Gooden(1:12.08), 8th-Nevaeh Nichols(1:14.12), 11th-Moira Callaway(1:19.79). 800m: 3rd-Katie Hicks(2:32.21), 9th-Hannah Hardy(2:51.80), 10th-Erin Chambers(2:56.39). 1600m: 7th-Erin Chambers(6:05.85). 3200m: 5th-Erin Chambers(13:04.57). 300m Hurdles: 8th-Lilly Callaway(1:00.25). 4x100m Relay: 7th-N.Nichols, M.Callaway, E.Spemcer, L.Callaway(1:00.79). 4x200m Relay: 7th-N.Nichols, L.Callaway, E.Spencer, B.Gooden(2:08.61). 4x400m Relay: 4th-K.Hicks, N.Nichols, B.Gooden, H.Hardy(4:54.37). 4x800m Relay: 3rd-L.Callaway, H.Hardy, E.Chambers, K.Hicks(11:10.54). Shot Put: 12th-Emily Snyder(24’05”), 19th-Tessa Jolly(20’00”). Discus Throw: 11th-Emily Snyder(59’02”), 15th-Tessa Jolly(49’04”). Overall Team Results: 1)Doddridge County(175), 2)South Harrison(76), 3)Tygarts Valley(62), 4)Trinity(56), 5)Moorefield(39), 6)Clay-Battelle(37), 7)East Hardy(28), 8)Petersburg(22), 9)Union(21), 10)Tucker County(18), 11)Pendleton County(11), 12)Paw Paw(10).

Boys Results: 400m: 2nd-Haden Wamsley(57.07), 8th-Devin Witemore(57.61), 10th-Ethan McCrum(59.82). 800m: 5th-Devin Witemore(2:19.61), 8th-Wesley Strawderman(2:22.38), 12th-Jared Reall(2:26.76). 1600m: 16th-Ryan Scott(6:12.12). 300m Hurdles: 6th-Clay Poling(47.60), 10th-Allan Boyles(50.46). 4x100m Relay: 6th-J.Knotts, L.Husk, T.Eure, H.Wamsley(47.68). 4x200m Relay: 4th-T.Eure, L.Husk, G.Mullenax, H.Wamsley(1:40.69). 4x400m Relay: 5th-C.Evick, D.Witemore, H.Wamsley(3:55.40). 4x800m Relay: 3rd-C.Poling, D.Witemore, W.Strawderman, J.Reall(9:18.67). Shuttle Hurdle: 6th-C.Poling, A.Boyles, J.Barrett, L.Husk(1:11.08). Pole Vault: 4th-JJ Knotts(8’00”), 5th-Jared Reall(7’00”). Long Jump: 13th-Logan Husk(16’08.75”), 14th-JJ Knotts(16’01.25”). Shot Put: 15th-Dom Mullenax(35’02”), 18th-Gavin Mullenax(33’11.5”), 19th-Hayden Smith(32’10.5”). Discus Throw: 7th-Dom Mullenax(117’04”), 9th-Hayden Smith(106’04”), 11th-Gavin Mullenax(98’02”). Overall Team Results: 1)Doddridge County(187), 2)Trinity(89), 3)Moorefield(62), 4)Petersburg(49), 5)Paw Paw(34), 6)Clay-Battelle(29), 7)Tygarts Valley(26), 8)Tucker County(25), 9)South Harrison, 10)Notre Dame(14), 11)East Hardy(8), 11)Pendleton County(8), 13)Union(5).

The Tucker County Track members that qualified for the State Track Meet will travel to Charleston to compete at the Class “A” Championships on Friday May 20th and Saturday May 21st. For more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.