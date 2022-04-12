Cortland Acres Rehabilitation Center is expanding its commitment to the outpatient therapy needs of the community as they welcomed the newest member of their team, David “DJ” Ritchie.

The Garrett County native is a 2021 graduate from the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at Wheeling University. He also has a Physical Therapy Associate degree from Allegany College of Maryland and a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Waynesburg University.

“Initially I wanted to travel, but after I got my physical therapy license I decided to stay in the area to be near my family,” Ritchie said. “I worked here for six weeks in the summer of 2018 when I was a PTA student. I was excited to get the opportunity again to work part-time for the center after I received my degree. I told them if they ever need a full-time physical therapist to let me know, and now here I am.”

Alisha McCune, director of outpatient rehabilitation for Cortland, said that Ritchie is a great addition to the therapy staff.

“DJ takes time to listen to the issues and concerns of his patients and addresses their goals for treatment with a smile and enthusiasm,” McCune said. “We are thrilled to have him as a member of our therapy team.”

Some patients may recognize Ritchie from his time on the basketball court. The Southern High School graduate is familiar with the Tucker County High School rivalry. He also had the opportunity to play basketball in college.

“I enjoy working with athletes and helping to get them back on the court, the bike, or the field of play,” he said. “This is a fulfilling career. Every day is different and I love having the opportunity to build relationships and develop customized therapy treatment plans for patients.”

Residents in Tucker County and the surrounding areas are fortunate to have a high-caliber therapy facility nearby, he said.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside these skilled and talented professionals,” Ritchie said. “From personal experience and going to other rehab centers in the region, the quality of care provided by Cortland Acres is unmatched compared to every place I have ever been.”

The Cortland Outpatient Therapy Center is a 5,100 square foot state-of-the-art outpatient physical therapy rehabilitation facility. It provides advanced treatment options for a wide range of conditions and post-surgical issues, and the staff can coordinate care and treatment plans with a range of various health insurance plans.

“People who are prescribed physical therapy by their physician have a medical choice of where they want to receive treatment,” McCune said. “We can work with the patient and their insurance provider. We treat a wide variety of conditions including strokes, joint replacement, arthritis, balance and coordination, fractures, and post-surgical rehabilitation. We can also provide aquatic therapy for patients.”

McCune knows people faced difficulty during the pandemic when seeking health care. She encourages residents who delayed treatment to call for an evaluation.

“If you are unable to move and get around as you would like, or if you are noticing a change in your balance or stability, we invite you to come in for an assessment,” McCune said. “We treat all major types of injuries. We also do specialized treatment for people who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and other illnesses.”

Since the rehabilitation center is located inside a long-term care facility, the staff follows the pandemic protocols and are routinely tested for COVID-19.

“We are strict on the health and safety of our staff and for our patients,” McCune said. “Our patients can be assured that every day we take the right steps to stay ahead of the curve. We have a higher safety standard than most outpatient facilities.”

For more information about the therapy programs or to schedule an appointment, visit www.cortlandacres.org or call 304-463-4191.

In addition to inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs, the Cortland Acres campus includes a 94-bed long-term care facility, rental apartments in Pineview, and garden and patio homes in The Pines. For more information about Cortland Acres, call 304-463-4181.