Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge (CVNWR) is now accepting applications for its summer Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program through May 9, 2022. This 8-week youth employment program begins June 13 and continues through the first week of August.

Applicants must be between 15 and 18 years of age for the duration of the program and have parental approval and transportation to refuge headquarters at 6263 Appalachian Highway in Davis, WV (Canaan Valley). Additionally, applicants must be a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident of the United States. YCC enrollees will work a full-time (40 hours/week) schedule and be supervised by a American Conservation Experience (ACE) member as well as refuge staff. The salary will be minimum wage and enrollees are provided with several tee-shirts and hats and durable footwear as part of the YCC uniform and appropriate for work duties.

Applicants will receive a rich and varied experience in natural resource conservation, habitat protection, and enhancement projects including trail and garden maintenance, boardwalk repairs, and wildlife surveys, as well as and other duties related to biology, visitor services, management, and maintenance.

Enrollee selection will be on a random basis from the pool of eligible applicants. Depending on the applicant mix, a balanced number of male and female enrollees will be selected. Those not initially selected will remain on an alternate candidate list should vacancies occur during the program. Applications will be accepted through May 9th, 2022, for this summer employment program.

Application forms are posted to the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge website, under the “Get Involved” tab or through https://www.fws.gov/refuge/canaan-valley/get-involved. Application forms may also be requested by email, and are available for pick up at the refuge administrative office in Canaan Valley from 8 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Due to privacy laws applications will not be accepted by email.

For more information or to receive an application contact Connor Smith at 304-202-5366, or by email at Matthew_Boarman@fws.gov.