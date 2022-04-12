By Dave Helmick

TuckerCountySports.Com

PHILIPPI – The Tucker County Softball team traveled to Philip Barbour on Monday April 4th for a single game against the Lady Colts.

The Lady Mt. Lions dropped the contest by the final score of 6-2. Philip Barbour broke the 2-2 tie with 4 runs in the 5th inning to pull away for the win. The Lady Colts scored 1 run in the 1st inning to make the score 1-0 Philip Barbour after 1 inning. Tucker County tied the game in the 2nd inning on an error by the Lady Colts. In the 4th inning Katlyn Simmons hit an RBI single to give the visiting Lady Mt. Lions the lead 2-1. Philip Barbour then tied the game again in bottom of the 4th inning with a solo home run. Ava Shaffer, Paige Shaffer and Simmons all had 2 hits apiece for Tucker County in the loss. Cheyenne Gooden, Autumn Russell and Katie Hicks added 1 hit each for Tucker County as the Lady Mt. Lions had 9 hits total in the game. Ava Shaffer took the loss on the mound for the Lady Mt. Lions.

PARSONS – The Lady Mt. Lions hosted Keyser for a doubleheader on Wednesday April 6th. In the first game the game was scoreless until Keyser plated 3 runs in the 4th inning to give the Golden Tornados the lead. Tucker County’s Cheyenne Gooden led off the 6th inning with a solo homer to produce the only runs for the Lady Mt. Lions as they fell in the first contest 3-1. Kristen Hicks led Tucker County with 2 hits in 4 at bats including 1 double and Katlyn Simmons added 1 hit for the Lady Mt. Lions in the game 1 loss. Paige Shaffer started the game on the mound and pitched 4 innings allowing just 3 hits. Ava Shaffer pitched 3 scoreless innings in relief for Tucker County.

In last game of the night Keyser got the win 16-0 in 3 innings. Brianna Gooden took the loss for the Lady Mt. Lions on the mound. Autumn Russell and Kristen Hicks had 1 single each for Tucker County for the Lady Mt. Lions only offense in the contest.

Tucker County(4-7) will host Philip Barbour tonight Wednesday April 13th at 5:30pm. The Lady Mt. Lions will then host Elkins in a doubleheader on Wednesday April 20th beginning at 5pm.