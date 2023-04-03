The below information has been obtained from the Corridor H Highway Authority.

In response to local concerns about Corridor H “splitting” the communities of Thomas and Davis, WVDOH has revised the section where Route 32 and Corridor H will intersect. Below is a proposed rendering of what the intersection point would look like. The Corridor H Authority applauds the WVDOH for listening to comments from the local community and doing everything reasonably possible to include those comments in the final design.

In response to local concerns about the originally proposed location of the Davis/Thomas Interchange being in the middle of Route 32, the WVDOH has revised the location of the interchange to me be East of Route 32, closer to where Corridor H currently ends. The Corridor H Authority applauds the WVDOH for listening to comments from the local community and doing everything reasonably possible to include those comments in the final design.

On March 22, 2023, the governing body of the Town of Davis, WV passed a resolution supporting the Revised Original Preferred Alignment (ROPA) for Corridor H. The Corridor H Highway Authority applauds the passage of this resolution and appreciates the leadership and support from Town Council and the Mayor on this important issue.