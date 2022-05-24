By Dave Helmick

TuckerCountySports.Com

PETERSBURG – The Tucker Valley Middle School Girls’ and Boys’ Track teams traveled to Petersburg High School on Wednesday May 18th for the PVL Conference Championship. The Tucker Valley Boys’ Team finished 2nd overall and the Tucker Valley Girls’ Team Finished 6th overall. Tucker Valley Overall Results:

Boys Results: 100m: 2nd-Nate Ricottilli(12.20). 200m: 3rd-Luke Barb(26.2), 11th-Trenton Jones(29.2). 400m: 2nd-Luke Barb(59.9), 9th-Ty Ricottilli(1:07.7). 800m: 3rd- Cameron Judy(2:28.4), 5th-Ty Ricottilli(2:38.4), 7th-Alex Boyles(2:39.9). 1600m: 2nd-Alex Boyles(5:34.3), 7th-Lynk Suesli(6:21.7), 8th-William Gilligan(6:26.2). 3200m: 2nd-Nate Ricottilli(12:19.5), 4th-William Gilligan(13:42.4), 6th-Lynk Suesli(13:56.5). 100m Hurdles: 7th-Logan Kopec(20.3). 200m Hurdles: 6th-Jonathan Black(33.4), 7th-Liam Davis(34.7), 9th-Logan Kopec(36.0). 4x400m Relay: 4th-C.Judy, J.Black, T.Ricottilli, A.Boyles(4:32.3). 4x800m Relay: 1st-C.Judy, L.Barb, L.Davis, N.Ricottilli(10:17.7). Shuttle Hurdles: 3rd-L.Kopec, L.Davis, J.Black, T.Jones(45.0). High Jump: 2nd-Nate Ricottilli(5’02”), 3rd-Luke Barb(5’02”). Long Jump: 9th-Cameron Judy(13’02”). Shot Put: 16th-Trenton Jones(24’05”), 17th-Jonathan Black(24’02), 23rd-Elliot Tompkins(21’00”), 29th-Jayden White(16’04”). Discus Throw: 12th-Trenton Jones(61’02”), 18th-Alex Boyles(51’08”), 21st-Elliot Tompkins(49’06”), 26th-Jayden White(36’10”).

Overall Boys Team Results: 1)East Hardy(164.5), 2)Tucker Valley(88), 3)Capon Bridge(81.5), 4)Petersburg(39), 5)Warm Springs(30), 6)Union(29), 7)Moorefield(28.33), 8)Paw Paw(24.33), 9)Romney(16.83), 10)Davis-Thomas(16.5).

Girls Results: 100m: 11th-Cloe Slaubaugh(15.1). 200m: 2nd-Lela Wright(29.6). 1600m: 9th-Rachel Hile(7:31.8). 100m Hurdles: 2nd-Lela Wright(18.3), 16th-Savannah Murphy(21.5), 17th-Madelynn Helmick(22.9). 200m Hurdles: 1st-Lela Wright(32.1). 4x400m Relay: 6th-M.Helmick, S.Murphy, R.Hile, C.Slaubaugh(5:52.2). Shuttle Hurdles: 6th-M.Helmick, S.Murphy, R.Hile, C.Slaubaugh(51.4). High Jump: 1st-Lela Wright(4’04”), 11th-Madelynn Helmick(3’08”). Long Jump: 20th-Savannah Murphy(8’01”). Shot Put: 3rd-Karley Knotts(29’09”), 7th-Lillian Boyles(24’06”), 27th-Ryder Thompson(15’09”). Discus Throw: 6th-Karley Knotts(59’08”), 7th-Lillian Boyles(55’08”), 15th-Ryder Thompson(47’05”), 30th-Cloe Slaubaugh(37’11”). Overall Girls Team Results: 1)Capon Bridge(135), 2)Romney(92), 3)Petersburg(55), 4)Warm Springs(53), 5)East Hardy(51), 6)Tucker Valley(43), 7)Paw Paw(38.5), 8)Moorefield(33.5), 9)Davis-Thomas(16), 10)Union(5).