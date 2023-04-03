SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of March 20–25:
- Anthony Creek
- Big Clear Creek
- Big Sandy Creek
- Blackwater River
- Buckhannon River (Rail stocking)
- Buffalo Creek (Brooke)
- Bullskin Run
- Burnsville Tailwaters
- Cacapon Park Lakes
- Camp Creek
- Castleman Run Lake
- Chief Cornstalk Lake
- Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
- Coopers Rock Lake
- Cranberry River
- Dillons Run
- Dry Fork (Tucker)
- East Fork Greenbrier River
- East River
- Edwards Run Pond
- Elk River (Randolph, Webster)
- Evitts Run
- Fort Ashby Reservoir
- French Creek Pond
- Gandy Creek
- Glade Creek of Mann
- Glade Creek of New River
- Glady Fork
- Handley Pond (Children and Class Q)
- Horseshoe Run
- Knapps Creek
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Laurel Fork of Holly River
- Left Fork of Holly River
- Little Clear Creek
- Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
- Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
- Lost River
- Mash Fork
- Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children and Class Q)
- Meadow Creek of New River
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Middle Fork River
- Middle Wheeling Lake
- Miletree Lake
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek South Branch
- Mountwood Park Lake
- New Creek
- New Creek Dam No. 14
- North Bend Tailwaters
- North Fork Patterson Creek
- North Fork South Branch
- Opequon Creek
- Paint Creek
- Panther Creek
- Pinnacle Creek
- Pond Fork
- R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
- Raleigh County Airport Pond (Children and Class Q)
- Rhine Creek
- Right Fork Middle Fork River
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (Lower Section)
- Shavers Fork (Upper Section)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters
- Summit Lake
- Sutton Tailwaters
- Tilhance Creek
- Trout Run
- Turkey Run Lake
- Tuscarora Creek
- Tygart Valley River Headwaters
- Upper Guyandotte River
- Waites Run
- Watoga Lake
- West Fork Greenbrier River
- West Fork Greenbrier River (Rail Grade)
- Williams River
- Williams River (Catch and Release)
Trout stocking updates are also available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399. They are also posted online at WVdnr.gov/fish-stocking. For a complete list of stocking locations and frequency of stockings, anglers should consult pages 14 and 15 of the 2023 West Virginia Fishing Regulations Summary, available to download at WVdnr.gov/fishing-regulations.
All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing for trout. Licenses and stamps can be purchased at 175 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com.
To learn more about fishing opportunities and trout stockings in West Virginia, visit WVdnr.gov/fishing
