SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of March 20–25:

Anthony Creek

Big Clear Creek

Big Sandy Creek

Blackwater River

Buckhannon River (Rail stocking)

Buffalo Creek (Brooke)

Bullskin Run

Burnsville Tailwaters

Cacapon Park Lakes

Camp Creek

Castleman Run Lake

Chief Cornstalk Lake

Clear Fork of Guyandotte River

Coopers Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Dillons Run

Dry Fork (Tucker)

East Fork Greenbrier River

East River

Edwards Run Pond

Elk River (Randolph, Webster)

Evitts Run

Fort Ashby Reservoir

French Creek Pond

Gandy Creek

Glade Creek of Mann

Glade Creek of New River

Glady Fork

Handley Pond (Children and Class Q)

Horseshoe Run

Knapps Creek

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Laurel Fork of Holly River

Left Fork of Holly River

Little Clear Creek

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

Lost River

Mash Fork

Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children and Class Q)

Meadow Creek of New River

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Middle Fork River

Middle Wheeling Lake

Miletree Lake

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek South Branch

Mountwood Park Lake

New Creek

New Creek Dam No. 14

North Bend Tailwaters

North Fork Patterson Creek

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Paint Creek

Panther Creek

Pinnacle Creek

Pond Fork

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Raleigh County Airport Pond (Children and Class Q)

Rhine Creek

Right Fork Middle Fork River

Rocky Marsh Run

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (Lower Section)

Shavers Fork (Upper Section)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Tilhance Creek

Trout Run

Turkey Run Lake

Tuscarora Creek

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

Upper Guyandotte River

Waites Run

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier River

West Fork Greenbrier River (Rail Grade)

Williams River

Williams River (Catch and Release)

Trout stocking updates are also available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399. They are also posted online at WVdnr.gov/fish-stocking. For a complete list of stocking locations and frequency of stockings, anglers should consult pages 14 and 15 of the 2023 West Virginia Fishing Regulations Summary, available to download at WVdnr.gov/fishing-regulations.



All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing for trout. Licenses and stamps can be purchased at 175 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com.



To learn more about fishing opportunities and trout stockings in West Virginia, visit WVdnr.gov/fishing