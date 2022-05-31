Craig William Knotts, age 61 years, a native of Tucker County, WV and a resident of Hedgesville, WV departed this life Wednesday evening, May 25, 2022, at the WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center at Martinsburg, WV. He had been in his usual health and death was unexpected and attributed to cardiac arrest.

He was born Thursday, August 18, 1960 at Clinton, OK, a son of the late William Arnold Knotts and Iola Fay Miller Knotts. On July 23, 1983 at Union Chapel Church at Clover Run, he was married to the former Mary Alice Nestor, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Melinda Louise “Mindy” Winston and husband John of Hedgesville, WV and Kimberly Denise Locke and husband Lloyd Allen of Hedgesville, WV; four grandchildren, Hunter Winston, Levi, Cole and Rose Locke; one sister, Louise Josephine Fegel and husband Justin of OK; special friends, Susie Jones and Curtis Wilfong; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is one brother, Warren Eugene Knotts.

He was a graduate of Parsons High School with the class of 1978. Following high school he joined the United State Marine Corp., where he spent his time in the Philippines, servicing aircraft. After being honorably discharged, with the rank of Corporal E4, he was an electrician by trade. He belonged to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 26. He was in an International Pool League, where he played pool thru his phone with people all over the world. He enjoyed spending time on his family farm in Leadmine. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with his faithful companion Mac, and he loved his family.

The family received friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons, WV on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon. Private Family Graveside services were conducted at the Nestor Family Cemetery at Clover Run. The Rev. Justin Jones officiated and interment followed, where the United States Marines Corp will conduct full military honors. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Craig William Knotts. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com