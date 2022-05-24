Jeanie Louise Cassidy Burns, 79, a resident of Parsons, WV departed this life Wednesday May 18, 2022, at her home, with her family by her side and under the care of West Virginia Caring. She had been in declining health.

She was born Sunday, August 23, 1942, at Kempton, MD, a daughter of the late Adam Cassidy and Violet Wyoma Cassidy Jones. On April 7, 1961, at Oakland, MD, she was married to Delvin Burns, who preceded her in death November 11, 2009. Surviving are three sons, Delvin Richard “Rick” Burns and wife Lisa of Parsons, Mark Allen Burns and wife Nina of Shinnston, and Michael Dale Burns and wife June of Cleveland, OH; one daughter, Amy Ellen Nestor and husband Tommy of Texas Mountain; two brothers, Roger Cassidy of Yulee, Fla and Chuck Cassidy of Red House, MD; one sister, Sandy Hardy of PA; six grandchildren, Emily Cole Nestor Thornhill and husband Matt, Mark Allen Burns, Jr. and wife Madeline, Camey Joanna Nestor, Andrew Wesley Burns and wife Melissa, Abby Lane Nestor and Joshua Isaac Burns; two step-grandchildren, Kimberly Dawn Mackey and Bethany Ann Pennington and husband Chris; five great grandchildren, Ty and Emma Thornhill, Matthew and Micah Burns and Callie Nestor; five step-great grandchildren, Jaydon Hallem, Avyanna, Onyx, Brinley Ann, and Kensley Pennington.

Preceding her in death are two sisters, Velma Jones and Terry Wheland; two grandchildren, Matthew Dayton and Jacob Roy Burns.

She attended Parsons High School and was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church since 1976. She was a former employee of the Tucker County Board of Education working as a cook for the school system and an employee of the former Tucker County Hospital. She was a homemaker and she loved taking care of her family. She loved her family and grandchildren and was very caring and loving, and she had a wonderful sense of humor.

The family received friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons, WV on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.. Final rites were conducted at the funeral home on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. The Reverend Justin Jones officiated and interment followed at the Parsons City Cemetery at Parsons, WV. The Lohr and Barb Funeral Home in Parsons is in charge of arrangements for Jeanie Louise Cassidy Burns. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com.