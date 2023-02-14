“We are saddened to announce the passing of our dear father and grand-father Earl Richard Vest, 90, of Poquoson, VA on Feb. 2, 2023.

Earl was a native of Parsons, West Virginia, and has been a resident of Poquoson for three years. He was a graduate of Parsons High School Class of 1951. He served 25 years in the U.S. Air Force, which included the Vietnam War in 1968. At the time of retirement, he had earned the rank of Master Sergeant. He went on to have a fifteen-year career with the U.S. Postal Service retiring in 1991. After retirement, Earl spent his years with his beloved wife and enjoying his mountaintop farm near his hometown in West Virginia.

Earl is preceded in death by his cherished wife of 65 years, Margaret Kimble Vest; his parents, Harvey and Martha Summerfield Vest, five brothers; and a sister. He is survived by a son, Bruce Vest, his wife, Deborah, of Poquoson, and a granddaughter, Ashley Vest of Williamsburg.

The family received friends from 11a.m. to 12p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home with a celebration of life to begin at 12p.m. in the funeral home. Interment with honors rendered by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard followed at Parklawn Memorial Park.”