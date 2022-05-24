On Thursday May 19, 2022, William George (Bill) (Weasel) Stevens of Parsons went to be with his lord and savior. Bill was born to George (Darney) & Jaqueline (Jackie) Evick Stevens on June 30, 1960, in Parsons, WV. He attended the schools of Tucker County and was a graduate of Parsons High School with the class of 1978. After high school Bill started his career as coal miner at Island Creek where he worked until the mine closed. He then worked construction, joined the Labors Local Union #984 and did a short stint with Armstrong Paving. Bill returned to his calling of being a coal miner and worked for Murray Energy for 15 years. He retired in 2018, due to Lou Gehrig’s (ALS) Disease. Bill was united in wed lock to Kathleen (Kathy) Tingley Judy Stevens on October 24, 2008.

Bill was an avid hunter & fisherman. He was a talented woodworker and made many hand-crafted items & furniture. He loved spending time doing cross-stitch, and recently finished a 9-year turkey project. He also had another love! His 1964 Thunderbird. Bill was known for his sense of humor and practical jokes. You always knew that some joke was going to happen when he was around. Even in his last days he still found a way to laugh & find the joy in his life. First and foremost, Bill loved the Lord with all of his heart and he was a member of the Parsons First Baptist Church.

Bill is preceded in death by his parental grandparents Willard & Ethel Shannon Stevens and his maternal grandparents Ray & Margate Evick Harlow. He is survived by his wife Kathy and two children, William (Brad) Stevens of Parsons and Kelsey Judy Jordan & Alex Carr of Morgantown. His grandsons Liam Carr & baby to be, was a joy in his life. Also, he is survived by his parents George (Darney) & Jaqueline (Jackie) Stevens, one brother Brian & wife Debbie of Parsons. One sister Dawn & Troy Harper of Newark, OH. Also, left to cherish his memory is his two nieces Leslie (Dee) Stevens of Parsons & Emilee Harper of Newark, OH. Friend & Family gathered to celebrate the life of Bill on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons. Funeral Service were conducted on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. The Reverend Greg Smith officiated. Final rites followed after the funeral at the Bethel Cemetery at Holly Meadows. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons, WV was in charge of the arrangements for William George (Bill) (Weasel) Stevens. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com.