Jerry Lynn Evans, 81, a resident of the Location Road Community, passed from this life on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He had been in declining health, but death was sudden and unexpected.

Jerry was born Friday, November 15, 1940, in Leadmine, a son of the late Clinton R. Evans and Arna O. Vanmeter Evans. On February 4, 1963, in Oakland, MD, he married the former Judy P. Knotts, who survives. They had celebrated fifty-nine years of marriage.

Left to cherish Jerry’s memory are two daughters, Tammy Lynn Watson and Cathy Paradis, both of Melbourne, FL, four siblings, Garry Evans of Gainesville, VA, Gloria Liming of Rockledge, FL, Alston Evans and wife, Marilyn, of Clarksburg, and Carolyn Goeler of Moreno Valley, CA, three granddaughters, one grandson, and nine great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was a graduate of Parsons High School and had honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. He had worked on the assembly lines and as a welder for General Motors for thirty-one years in Michigan. After retiring, he enjoyed early morning walks up to five miles a day and spending the winter months in Florida. A “farm boy at heart”, he enjoyed gardening, riding his tractor, auctions, and attending car and tractor shows.

Jerry’s request for cremation was honored. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Jerry Lynn Evans.

