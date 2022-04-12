DRYFORK, WV – Joel Alexander “Alex” Aucremanne Clark, 32, of Fort Drum, NY and Dryfork, WV passed away on Saturday March 19, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., of Watertown, NY.



Alex was born on August 1, 1989 to Robert Joel Clark and Julia Aucremanne.



Alex had a lifelong love of the outdoors. He was a gifted snowboarder and earned certification as an ASI snowboard instructor, teaching lessons for eight seasons at Timberline Four Seasons Resort. His friends there remember him as a soft soul with a quiet smile, who earned many compliments from his students.



Alex graduated with honors from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. At WVU, he conducted research in the biology lab on plants and fruit flies. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army and became a 68A Biomed Technician Sergeant. He then went to WOCS and WOBCS to go on to helicopter flight school, where he learned to fly the UH-60 Black Hawk. Becoming a pilot was a lifelong dream for Alex. Alex was posthumously promoted to Warrant Officer 2.



Alex is survived by his parents, Robert Joel Clark and Julia Ann Aucremanne, and his sister, Natale Marie Aucremanne Clark and her husband, Elliot Jacob Blumberg. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Alex is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Marie Aucremanne, and his paternal grandparents, Joel Leroy Clark and Catherine Myrtice Clark.



Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stop Soldier Suicide.org.