Teri Cayton

The Parsons Advocate

The state of the world is going down the toilet fast. When the Ukrainian troops took back Kyiv it was like walking into a horror story. It has been reported that over 5,000 civilians were basically slaughtered, and this apparently happened after the Russians troops took control of the city. Not when the bombs were falling, this was basically a massacre.

I do not understand what the purpose of all this is. The city is in ruins and what was gained? More like what was lost. Lives by the thousands lost forever and nobody is being taken into account for this. Basically placing “sanctions” on Russia is not working, the next step needs to be taken and I fear this will impact the entire world. Momma Said, “When is enough, enough?”

Millions of refugees have nothing to go back to; their lives, businesses and families have been destroyed by one man’s greed. I never thought I would live to see a world pandemic well, “SURPRISE” on that score. Now I may live to see World War III, another shocker. Momma Said, “I am telling you people, Mars is looking better all the time.”

I long for the old days more and more, when things were simple and you didn’t have to mortgage the farm to fill up your gas tank. You had no place to be and all day to get there. Now everyone is in a hurry to get somewhere, then when they get there is off to somewhere else. Momma Said, “Just sit down and enjoy what you have because you may not have it for long.”

Best Ever Potato Rolls

Ingredients

For the rolls:

1/2 cup water, room temperature

2 1/4 teaspoon (1 packet) active-dry or instant yeast

1 teaspoon plus 1/3 cup sugar, divided

1 cup mashed potatoes

1/4 cup milk

6 tablespoons salted butter, melted and cooled

2 large eggs

2 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary (optional)

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

4 1/2 to 5 cups all-purpose flour

For honey butter topping:

1/4 cup salted butter, room temperature

2 tablespoons honey

Proof the yeast:

In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine the water, the yeast, and 1 teaspoon of the sugar. Set aside for about 5 minutes, or until the mixture looks bubbly. If the mixture doesn’t start to bubble, then your yeast has likely expired and it’s best to start over with new yeast.

Mix the dough:

Add the remaining sugar, mashed potatoes, milk, butter, eggs, rosemary, and salt to the bowl with the yeast mixture and stir with a spatula until smooth. Add 4 1/2 cups of the flour and mix until you form a shaggy dough.

Knead the dough:

With a dough hook attachment (or on the counter, if kneading by hand) knead on medium-low for 5 to 7 minutes until the dough is smooth, forms a ball around the dough hook, and pulls away from the sides of the bowl (it’s fine if the dough sticks to the bottom of the bowl). If the dough is still sticking to the sides after few minutes of kneading, add in a little more flour 2 tablespoons at a time.

Let the dough rise:

Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and place somewhere warm for about 1 hour, or until the dough doubles in size.

Shape the dough into rolls:

Line a 13×9-inch baking pan with parchment paper and lightly grease. Turn the dough the out onto lightly floured surface and cut into 16 to 20 equal pieces. Roll the dough into small balls, and place seam side down in the baking dish.

Cover and let the rolls rise until puffed and nearly doubled in size, about 1 hour:

About 15 minutes before the rolls are ready, heat the oven to 350F.

Bake the rolls for 20 to 25 minutes:

or until the rolls are golden brown on top and register 200F on the inside when tested with an instant-read thermometer.

Brush the rolls with honey butter:

In a small dish, mix together 1/4 cup room temperature butter and 2 tablespoons honey until smooth. Brush tops of baked rolls with mixture, then sprinkle with salt. Allow to cool slightly before serving.