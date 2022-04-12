Linda Lee Hurley Moore, age 79, a resident of Parsons, WV departed this life Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at her home.

She was born Tuesday, November 10, 1942, at Baltimore, MD, a daughter of the late George Algernon Hurley and Anna Emily Schudel Hurley Watts. On June 4, 1960, at Baltimore, MD, she was married to Howard Dale Moore, who preceded her in death June 19, 2011.

Surviving are one son, Gregory Hunter Moore and companion Michael Bennett of Clarksburg, WV; three daughters, Desirre Lea Guire and husband James of Elkins, Eve-Anne Moore and companion Karen Hunter of Morgantown and Candace Brooke deCourten and husband Nicolas of Lexington, KY; three brothers, Michael Watts and wife Kathy of Baltimore, MD, Steven Watts and wife Jan of FL and Jeffrey Watts of Baltimore, MD; four sisters-in-law, Annabel Moore, Naomi Moore and husband Ronald and Kathleen Moore, all of Parsons, Betty Hurley of Las Vegas; one brother-in-law, Jack McDonald of Parsons; seven grandchildren, Victoria Guire and Andrew Guire, Caitlin Moore, Hunter Moore, Lauren Moore, Lillian deCourten and Ruby deCourten; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death is one brother, Richard Hurley.

She was a graduate of Catonsville High School with the Class of 1960 of Catonsville, MD. She was homemaker and a member of the Riverview Chapel Church, where she was very active. She spent several years as a girl scout leader. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed quilting. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Moore’s request for cremation was honored. The family will receive friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons, WV on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Rev. James Snyder will officiate. Inurnment will take place at the Parsons City Cemetery at Parsons, WV at a later date. The family suggest that expressions of sympathy be in the form of contributions to, Riverview Chapel Church at Porterwood, WV. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Linda Lee Hurley Moore. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com